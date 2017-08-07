Latest News

Seventy years of BEST: Mumbai’s bus transport legacy on display

Published on August 7, 2017 3:58 pm
  • BEST, BEST Seventy Years, Seventy Years Of Best, Seventy Years BSET, Mumbai BEST News, BEST Mumbai, Indian Express, Indian Express News

    On Sunday, visitors thronged an exhibition held in Mumbai's Ravindranatya Mandir to mark 70 years of BEST. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    A model of the double-decker BEST bus put on display at the exhibition. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    Trams and horse-drawn carriages run by BEST were also part of the exhibition.

    Miniature models of BEST bus on display. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    A fireman explains the different types of fire extinguishers that were used on the BEST buses. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

