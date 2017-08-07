Seventy years of BEST: Mumbai’s bus transport legacy on display
On Sunday, visitors thronged an exhibition held in Mumbai's Ravindranatya Mandir to mark 70 years of BEST. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)
A model of the double-decker BEST bus put on display at the exhibition. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)
Trams and horse-drawn carriages run by BEST were also part of the exhibition.
Miniature models of BEST bus on display. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)
A fireman explains the different types of fire extinguishers that were used on the BEST buses. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)