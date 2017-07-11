Security beefed up at Amarnath Yatri camp, Kashmir civil society condemns terror attack

High security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims at the Ararnath Yatri welcome center at Jammu city on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Undeterred by the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, 22,633 devotees on Wednesday embarked on the pilgrimage amid stepped up security measures.

Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, 3,289 pilgrims, comprising 2,283 men, 756 women and 250 sadhus and sadhvis, left in 68 vehicles in a convoy from Jammu for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

As many as 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police forces have been deployed for security of the pilgrimage routes.

On Tuesday, seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured after terrorists targeted a bus in Anantnag district.

Jammu observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday amid dozens of protests against the killings with heavy security.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Zone, Mandeep Bhandari said the situation in Jammu is peaceful and there are no reports of any untoward incident.

"We have high degree of security for passage of convoy on the Amarnath yatra," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Zone, Mandeep Bhandari said.

Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday informed Governor N N Vohra that "by 10.30 am, 18,838 pilgrims had left for the cave shrine from Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni and Baltal yatra camps."

Civil socity of kashmir sit in protest to condemn the blood shedding of human being and demand the bound probe by a supreme court judge in the attack on the tourist bus.