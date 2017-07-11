Latest News
  • Security beefed up at Amarnath Yatri camp, Kashmir civil society condemns terror attack

Security beefed up at Amarnath Yatri camp, Kashmir civil society condemns terror attack

Updated on July 11, 2017 8:04 pm
  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    High security arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims at the Ararnath Yatri welcome center at Jammu city on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Undeterred by the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, 22,633 devotees on Wednesday embarked on the pilgrimage amid stepped up security measures. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, 3,289 pilgrims, comprising 2,283 men, 756 women and 250 sadhus and sadhvis, left in 68 vehicles in a convoy from Jammu for Baltal and Pahalgam base camps. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    As many as 21,000 paramilitary personnel in addition to state police forces have been deployed for security of the pilgrimage routes. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    On Tuesday, seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured after terrorists targeted a bus in Anantnag district. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Jammu observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday amid dozens of protests against the killings with heavy security. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, jammu and kashmir, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Jammu observed a complete shutdown on Wednesday amid dozens of protests against the killings with heavy security being deployed in the winter capital. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Zone, Mandeep Bhandari said the situation in Jammu is peaceful and there are no reports of any untoward incident. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    "We have high degree of security for passage of convoy on the Amarnath yatra," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Zone, Mandeep Bhandari said. (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Wednesday informed Governor N N Vohra that "by 10.30 am, 18,838 pilgrims had left for the cave shrine from Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panjtarni and Baltal yatra camps." (Source-Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, kahmiri civil society, civil society, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Civil socity of kashmir sit in protest to condemn the blood shedding of human being and demand the bound probe by a supreme court judge in the attack on the tourist bus. (Source-Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

  • amarnath base camp, base camp, Amarnath pilgrims, Amarnath terror attack, terror attack, yatra camps, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, SASB, Indian express news

    Jammu had a complete shutdown on Wednesday as dozens of protests against the killings. Kashmiri's sit in protest to condemn the blood shedding of human being of Amarnath Yatra. (Source-Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express