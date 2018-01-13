1 / 5

A Pawan Hans helicopter with five ONGC employees and two pilots on board crashed off the coast of Dahanu near Mumbai on Saturday. The chopper took off from Juhu airport at 10.20 am, was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58 am. However, as per a notification by ONGC the helicopter was observed missing around 10.40 am and the last contact made with the Air Traffic Control and ONGC was at 10.35 am. (Source: Twitter/@indiannavy)