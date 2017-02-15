Sasikala surrenders before court in Bengaluru

Sasikala arrives at the resort on third consecutive day in Koovathur in East Coast Road and met various MLAs who are camping over the last four days to decide on the further course of action near Chennai on Monday. (PTO hoto)

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala consoled by a lady on the way from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden at Koovathur, outskrits of Chennai on Tuesday. Sasikala’s convoy drove out of her Poes Garden residence at noon and headed to Marina Beach, where she payed her respects to departed leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala, greets supporters as she leaves a resort at Kuvathur, in Chennai. She had yesterday given pep talk to MLAs and supporters to stay bold and remain united. “Only I can be jailed, not the care or concern I have for this party. Wherever I will be, my thoughts will be here,” Sasikala had told both her MLAs at Koovathur resort as well as to her supporters later at Poes Garden late last night. (Source: Reuters)

Sasikala praying at Jayalalithaa's shrine at Marina beach in Chennai before leaving to Bengaluru for appearing in front of court on Wednesday. At the Jayalalithaa memorial on the Marina Beach, Sasikala paid floral tributes and was seen muttering something which was not audible. (PTI Photo)

Before leaving for Bengaluru to surrender, she visited the memorial of J Jayalalithaa and the Ramapuram residence of party founder M G Ramachandran. Here she can be seen in a red sari offering her prayer to the deceased AIADMK leader. (Source: PTI)

