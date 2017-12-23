1 / 5

A special CBI court on Saturday found former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty of charges in one of the six cases lodged against the leader in the 1996 fodder scam. The court also found 14 others guilty in the case. On the other hand, the court acquitted six others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra. Lalu was taken into custody immediately after the verdict was announced by CBI judge Shivpal Singh. The quantum of punishment for Yadav and others convicted will be declared on January 3, 2018. Lalu has been taken to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. Security has been increased outside the prison complex. Here are some photos of the leader from his early days. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)