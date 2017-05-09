Remembering Rabindranath Tagore, man sells his archival portraits outside ancestral house

Rabindranath Tagore who is always remembered as one of greatest polymath India ever had hardly needs any introduction. Born on May 7, this year marks 156th birth anniversary of Tagore who is also fondly known as Gurudev. His works have defined bengal literature specially through his poems where he left no human emotion untouched. In 1913, he became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for his work, Gitanjali. Tagore's work touched people of all ages, his work had an undying relevance and ability to speak to every individiual. (Express archive photo)

A vendor sells portrait of Tagore outside Jorasanko thakur bari in North Kolkata the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore .On the the occasion of 156 birth anniversary of Tagore people throng at Jorasanko thakur bari, on May 09, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

Tagor's legacy now lives on in the Indian national anthem Jan Gana Mana, as well as through Santiniketan – which was established by his father Devendranath Tagore – that was later expanded into the Visva Bharti University. Express photo by Partha Paul.

Remembering Rabindranath Tagore for his work, he once said, “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.” Express photo by Partha Paul.

Tagor's novels, stories, songs, dance-dramas, and essays reflected topics politics and personal. He began poetry when he was eigth and published his first set of work at the age of sixteen Express photo by Partha Paul.

The portrait of Tagore with his wife Mrinalini Devi at the room where Mrinalini Devi used to stay at Jorasanko thakur bari in North Kolkata the ancestral house of Rabindranath Tagore .On the the occasion of 156 birth anniversary of Tagore people throng at Jorasanko thakur bari, on May 09, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.