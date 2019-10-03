India News Remembering Mahatma Gandhi: Rare photos of the Father of the Nation On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, here is a look at his rare photos from Express Archives. It’s the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and celebrations are being held across the country and the world. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi when he was seven-year-old. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi (right) with his brother Laxmidas in 1886. (Express archive photo) Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, is regarded as the Father of Nation. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi with his wife Kasturba on their return to India from South Africa in 1915. (Express archive photo) Gandhi organised the Dandi Salt March in 1930 and Quit India Movement in 1942. He also worked for the upliftment of untouchables and have them a new name 'Harijan' meaning the children of God. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi with ix-year old Indira Gandhi during his 21-day fast in Delhi in 1924. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi with his wife Kasturba (second from right). (Express archive photo) The special bond that Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore shared is well known. Not many know that it was ‘Gurudev’ who gave the title of ‘Mahatma’ to the ‘Father of the Nation’. (Express archive photo) Gandhi was a social reformist and leader of Indian Independence Movement who introduced the idea of non-violent resistance called Satyagraha. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi reading a newspaper. (Express archive photo) Abbashbhai giving a raiser cut to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad during Dandi March. (Express archive photo) Lawyer Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo on 19.10.1985) Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi arrives in Shimla in 1945. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi with Lord and Lady Mountbatten at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (then Viceroy's House), New Delhi on 31.3.1947. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi at the concluding session of the First Asian Relations Conference in New Delhi on April 4, 1947. Sarojini Naidu and Jawaharlal Nehru are also seen in the picture. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi tending Acharya Parchure Shastri a leprosy patient in the Ashram. (Express archive photo) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi Participating in Mass Spinning ceremony on the occasion of his 78 birthday in Bhangi Colony New Delhi. (Express archive photo) Chief Minister Ram Naik (centre) handing over a commemoration volume entitled 'Mahatma Gandhi 100 years' to Education Minister MD Chaudhary at left is Jivraj Mehta. (Express archive photo) Indira Priyadarshani with Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with Jawahar Lal Nehru and others. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi with textile workers in Lancashire during his visit to Great Britain in 1931. *** Local Caption *** Mahatma Gandhi with textile workers in Lancashire during his visit to Great Britain in 1931. (Express archive photo) Freedom Fighter Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi travelling in 3rd class compartment of the train. (Express archive photo)