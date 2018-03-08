4 / 5

In a letter to the DCW chief, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said, “We strongly support the people’s movement ‘Rape Roko’ launched by DCW chief to demand a robust criminal justice system which ensures cases of sexual crimes against women and children are tried by fast-track courts within six months and rapists of children are essentially accorded death penalty as a strong deterrent for others against such crimes” Express Photo by Amit Mehra