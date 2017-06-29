Ram Nath Kovind visits Panchkula, seeks support from Haryana and Punjab

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind in Panchkula as a part of his nationwide tour to seek support on Thursday, June 29 2017. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind in Panchkula as a part of his nationwide tour to seek support from Punjab and Haryana lawmakers on Thursday, Also seen in picture Haryana CM Manohar Lal. June 29 2017. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at Red Bishop in Panchkula. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind (right) giving way to External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Haryana CM Manohar Lal looks on at Red Bishop in Panchkula to seek support from Punjab and Hayrana lawmakers on Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal welcoming National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at Red Bishop in Panchkula. Also seen in picture External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal welcoming National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at Red Bishop in Panchkula as a part of his nationwide tour to seek support from Haryana and Punjab lawmakers on Thursday. June 29 2017. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at Red Bishop in Panchkula as a part of his nationwide tour to seek support from Punjab and Haryana lawmakers on Thursday, Also seen in picture Haryana CM Manohar lal. June 29 2017.(Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal welcoming National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at Red Bishop in Panchkula as a part of his nationwide tour to seek support from Haryana and Punjab lawmakers on Thursday, Also seen in picture External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Haryana CM Manohar Lal. June 29 2017.(Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at Red Bishop in Panchkula as a part of his nationwide tour to seek support from Punjab and Haryana lawmakers on Thursday, June 29 2017. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)