Rahul Gandhi visits flood affected Lakhimpur in Assam
Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent four hours in Guwahati and announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore for relief, rehabilitation and infrastructure repair for Assam and other Northeastern states where the recent floods caused havoc and claimed over 100 lives, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also went to Assam to take stock of the devastation on Thursday. (Source: AICC)
Rahul Gandhi crossed Ranganadi river in a small boat to reach this remote area and visited Amtola. The overflowing river had broken an embankment and caused large-scale destruction of human habitation and farmlands. (Source: AICC)
"There are floods in Assam and I thought I must come to meet you and hear about your pain and understand the situation," Rahul Gandhi told people after listening to their problems. (Source: AICC)
Rahul Gandhi said that Congress workers have been asked to help rebuild houses damaged by flood waters besides providing relief to the affected families. (Source: AICC)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Tuesday a total package of Rs 2,350 crore for all north eastern states for mitigating the impact of floods on short and long term basis. An immediate release of Rs 250 crore was announced for for Assam. (Source: AICC)