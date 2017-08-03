Rahul Gandhi visits flood affected Lakhimpur in Assam

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent four hours in Guwahati and announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore for relief, rehabilitation and infrastructure repair for Assam and other Northeastern states where the recent floods caused havoc and claimed over 100 lives, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also went to Assam to take stock of the devastation on Thursday. (Source: AICC)

Rahul Gandhi crossed Ranganadi river in a small boat to reach this remote area and visited Amtola. The overflowing river had broken an embankment and caused large-scale destruction of human habitation and farmlands. (Source: AICC)

"There are floods in Assam and I thought I must come to meet you and hear about your pain and understand the situation," Rahul Gandhi told people after listening to their problems. (Source: AICC)

Rahul Gandhi said that Congress workers have been asked to help rebuild houses damaged by flood waters besides providing relief to the affected families. (Source: AICC)