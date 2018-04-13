1 / 7

Making a public appeal to join the candle light vigil to protest against the rape cases in Kathua and Unnao, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday midnight led a march to protest crimes against women. He was joined by his sister Priyanka in the march that also included senior party leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni. Police inaction in the rape of a minor girl in UP's Unnao and communalisation of the rape case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has received criticism from all quarters. (Express Photo Gajendra Yadav)

