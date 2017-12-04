1 / 12

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the post of party president on Monday. The leader, who is expected to be nominated unopposed, will take the reins from his mother, and outgoing chief Sonia Gandhi. (In this picture) Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee applies tilak on Rahul Gandhi's forehead. (Source: AICC)



LIVE UPDATES Rahul Gandhi files nomination, set to be elected unopposed