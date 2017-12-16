1 / 16

Rahul Gandhi formally took over as the 16th Congress President on Saturday. Taking on the power from Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving president of Congress; Gandhi was handed over the party's reigns at AICC headquarters. He was given the Certificate of Election by Central Election Authority President Mullapally Ramachandran. Earlier this week, Rahul was elected as the president by the party unopposed while he was campaigning for Gujarat election. A press release from the Congress said a total of 89 nominations were received in Rahul’s favour and they were found to be valid during scrutiny. Even though there was no other candidate who filed their nomination for the post, Ramachandran had said they would go by the book and the official announcement of his election would be made only on December 11, the last date of withdrawal of nominations. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)