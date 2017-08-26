Pulwama encounter: Pictures from Ground Zero

Three security personnel including two CRPF jawans lost their lives while one militant was gunned down in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Two more militants are believed to be holed up as gunfight ensues in the district. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The militants, believed to be fidayeen, had attacked a camp close to the District Police Lines.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Meanwhile the Jammu and Kashmir Police has tweeted saying there’s no hostage situation and all families have been safely evacuated. The operation is still on. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Officials said the camp was targeted to inflict high casualties on forces especially the troops based in the District Police Lines. High alert has been issued in south Kashmir. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Army soldier take position behind a tree near the site of a gunfight after militants stormed the District Police Lines (DPL) in Pulwama. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)