Ram Nath Kovind sworn in as 14th President of India

Ram Nath Kovind, administered oath by Chief Justice JS Khehar, is now the 14th President of India. He has replaced outgoing president Pranab Mukherjee.

Ram Nath Kovind, the former Bihar Governor, nominated by the BJP-led NDA, won the presidential election receiving over 7 lakh votes in the Electoral College and defeating Opposition candidate Meira Kumar. President Pranab Mukherjee exchanges greetings with President-elect Ram Nath Kovind during release of the special book "Various Reports, 4th Volume of Selected Speeches of the President" at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Kovind is country’s second Dalit President after KR Narayanan. He headed the SC-ST wing of BJP before being the Bihar Governor. President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind looks on at the release of the special book "Various Reports, 4th Volume of Selected Speeches of the President", at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Born on October 1, 1945 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, he comes from a modest background and has worked his way up from the ground to the top of the political pyramid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah congratulates Ram Nath Kovind on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita accepting greetings on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

President-elect Ram nath Kovind Prime minister Narendra modi with BJP president Amit Shah at BJ excutive Mambers meeting at the parliament in new Delhi on Sunday. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

President Pranab Mukherjee signs the visitors book at Hyderabad House on the occasion of the farewell hosted for him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Hamid Ansari looks on , in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo