5 / 5

“I am not escaping. I have no complaints with Gujarat or Rajasthan police. All I have to say to Gujarat police that why were you going to search my room. Am I a criminal. Have not done anything wrong. I request Crime Branch not to get under political pressure,” he said. On Monday, Togadia was found mysteriously at Kotarpur, close to the Ahmedabad airport. He was then taken to a private hospital in Shahibaug in a “semi-conscious” state, caused by hypoglycemia, according to doctors attending to him. (Source: Express photo)