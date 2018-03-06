The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday after members disrupted the House over the Punjab National Bank scam. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
2 / 9
The Congress, which protested outside Parliament ahead of the session, is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Houses on the steps being taken by the government to bring the scam accused back to India. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
3 / 9
Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and promoter of the Gitanjali Group Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding PNB of over Rs 11,400 crore. Both of them are currently abroad. They reportedly left the country a week before the bank detected the scam. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
4 / 9
"Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders of the party protested outside the Parliament this morning asking PM Modi to break his silence and come clean on the #ChhotaModi bank loot. #PradhanMantriJawabDo," the INC said on Twitter. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)
5 / 9
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon over protests by Opposition parties regarding the PNB scam. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
6 / 9
On Monday, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had said: "The PM has not been able to bring any black money back to India. On the contrary, he has been successful in sending white money out (of the country).” (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
7 / 9
Congress president Rahul Gandhi leader party leaders into the Parliament. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
8 / 9
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are staging a protest outside Parliament demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. "We demand special status for Andhra Pradesh" and "Keep your promises" are some of the slogans raised by leaders.
(Express Photo by Renuka Puri)
9 / 9
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the House till 2 pm. Opposition members were disrupting proceedings over the Punjab National Bank scam. TDP members were also raising the issue of a special package for Andhra. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)