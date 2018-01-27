1 / 6

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen and his delegates were welcomed by Indian PM Narendra Modi at New Delhi. India and Cambodia also signed an MoU on the prevention of human trafficking under which the two countries will see increase bilateral cooperation on the issues of prevention rescue and repatriation related to human trafficking. They also inked a pact for cultural exchanges through 2018-2020. The agreement seeks to promote cultural exchange and strengthen the friendly relations between the two nations. (Source: Express Photo)