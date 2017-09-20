PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a halt once again; air, rail and traffic services disrupted

Inundation and water-logging was reported in many parts of the city. This photo shows flooding at the Venus Cooperative Housing Society compound in Versova, Mumbai, on Tuesday. (Express Photo)



A man carries his child home from school on a motorcycle amid a downpour in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)



