Mumbai battered by torrential rain: Massive disruption in flight operations, train services delayed

Mumbai has once again been hit by heavy rainfall, on Tuesday evening, which continued on to Wednesday. On Tuesday, several low-lying localities were flooded, leading to traffic jams across the city. Operations at the Mumbai International Airport remain suspended until this morning, with a total of 56 flights diverted. The flights were partly resumed on Wednesday morning. See here: Heavy rain showers in Mumbai with a layer of smog clouds over the skyline on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that Mumbai was likely to witness heavy rainfall till Friday. From 8.30 am on Tuesday to 5.30 am on Wednesday, the Colaba observatory recorded 210 mm rain, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 303.7 mm rain in the period, according to the IMD. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The trains services in Mumbai were also hit by the torrential rains. Some intercity trains like Manmad-Mumbai Express, Gujarat Express, Saurashtra Express, Bandra-Terminus Surat Intercity Express and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been cancelled, officials Central and Western Railways said (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai's suburban railway system, which caters to about 70 lakh passengers every day, was severely hit by the torrential downpour, with many trains running late. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Vehicular traffic was also severely hit by waterlogging caused by the rain (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Fewer people were seen travelling by trains and public transport today as they preferred to remain indoors following the forecast about the downpour. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Around 168 incidents of treefall have been reported from Mumbai city, out of which 60 are in the island city, 37 in the eastern suburbs and 71 in the western suburbs. However, no casualties have been reported till now. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

The famous 'dabbawalas' of Mumbai, known for their clockwork precision with which they deliver over two lakh tiffin boxes to office goers, suspended their operations today as suburban railway services were in disarray. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Schools and colleges in Mumbai metropolitan area were also ordered to be closed in view of heavy rains. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

BMC’s Disaster Management Cell issued a tweet, clarifying that no cyclone warning had been issued by the weather department and people should not “spread and trust” such rumours . “As informed by IMD there is no cyclone warning for Mumbai. Citizens r requested not to spread & trust rumour,” the Cell tweeted.See here: Waterlogging at uran-panvel road near Karjande (Express photo by narendra vaskar)