Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting any business, over disruptions from Opposition members. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, raised slogans in the House. In this picture, TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Parliament. While the Centre said it was ready for a discussion on any subject, including the no-confidence motion, TDP, which recently quit NDA, alleged that the government orchestrated the “drama in the House”. Notices for no-confidence motion were not taken up in Lok Sabha today. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain)