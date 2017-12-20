1 / 9

The 12th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, which celebrate the outstanding work of journalists and their courage and commitment, was held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The award was instituted by The Express Group in 2006 as part of centenary year celebrations of its founder Ramnath Goenka. A benchmark for excellence in Indian journalism, the awards this year were handed over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at an event in New Delhi. In this picture, Viveck Goenka, chairman and managing director of the Express Group, delivered the keynote address and welcomed the chief guest and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Express photo: Neeraj Priyadarshi)