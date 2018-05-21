3 / 15

Rajiv was not too keen on entering politics but joined Congress at the behest of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi, an MP, died in a plane crash in 1980. He married Sonia Gandhi in 1968 and was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before his days as a politician. In Pic: Mrs. Indira Gandhi watches closely as son Rajiv Gandhi signs register's book at his Civil Marriage Ceremony. Looking on his side Sonia Gandhi (2nd from right). Sanjay Gandhi is also seen in the picture on January 1968. (Express archive photo)