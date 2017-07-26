Nitish Kumar resignation: Here is what happened

Nitish Kumar has resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Kumar's resignation has been accepted by the Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (PTI photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to the media after meeting Governor KN Tripathi, in Patna on Wednesday. Kumar says he has resigned as Bihar Chief Minister and the governor has accepted his resignation letter. PTI Photo

The resignation of Kumar came hours after RJP chief Lalu Prasad Yadav ruled out the stepping down of his son Tejashwi. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

The decision to quit was taken by Kumar at a meeting of JDU MLAs on Wednesday evening. (PTI photo)

Before resigning, I had informed Laluji and Congress Bihar incharge CP Joshi, said Nitish Kumar. (PTI photo)

“No bitterness between me and Nitish. Spoke to him yesterday. Media trying to crack our alliance,” Lalu Prasad said before Nitish Kumar's resignation. (PTI photo)