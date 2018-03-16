1 / 11

On a day when a group of US-Vietnam War veterans an anti-war activists gathered at the site of My Lai massacre to mark 50 years of the killings, photographer Nick Ut — who covered the war — was in south India speaking to young minds. Ut, the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who created the 'Napalm girl' image, was in Kerala talking about what it takes to be a photojournalist in a war-torn zone. Clicked in 1921, Ut's iconic image of a young girl, naked and screaming while fleeing a napalm attack in Vietnam, shook the conscience of the world and ultimately played a significant role in turning US public against the war in Vietnam. The Napalm girl image is thus considered to be one of the most influential images in the world, and rightly so. (Source: PRD, Govt of Kerala)