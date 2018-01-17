1 / 5

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat on Wednesday. Netanyahu was welcomed with a grand roadshow and then he proceeded towards Sabarmati Ashram. The two leaders also attended an exhibition of start-ups near Ahmedabad today. Netanyahu, on a six-day state visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on January 14 and was personally received by PM Modi. He said the Indian PM had ‘revolutionised’ India-Israel relations. The two countries inked nine pacts in key areas including in the sector of oil and gas sector and cyber-security. On Tuesday, Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. Later in the evening, the Israel leader delivered a lecture at the third Raisina Dialogue wherein he underlined India and Israel’s strong commitment towards counter-terrorism efforts. (Express Photo)



LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu in Gujarat