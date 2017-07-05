Narendra Modi becomes 1st Indian Prime Minister to land on Israeli shores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps off the aircraft as he arrives for a visit in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel. He is the first Indian PM to make a trip to Israel. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his arrival, at Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv. The visit marks Modi's 66th foreign trip abroad in three years. This is also a historic first by an Indian Prime Minister. (Source: PTI)

This is however, PM Modi's second visit to Israel. In 2006, Modi had visited Israel as then Gujarat Chief Minister in October that year. PM Modi was welcomed with a grand official ceremony and warm embrace by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described him as “my friend” at least three times during the 30-minute welcome at the airport. (Source: PTI)

PM Modi visited Danziger “Dan” Flower Farm in Mishmar Hashiva, accompanied by Netanyahu and Agriculture Minister Uri Arie. Danziger “Dan” Flower Farm is a leading facility for R&D in plant varieties, in Tel Aviv (Source: PTI)

Later, PM Modi, accompanied by Netanyahu (Left) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (Right), visited the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. Yad Vashem started as an organisation in 1953 on the slopes of the Mount of Remembrance near Jerusalem, as a form of reference to future generations, documenting the memory of Holocaust victims and the history of the Jewish people during the tragic time. (Source: Reuters)

PM Modi rekindled the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. (Source: Reuters)

PM Modi, Netanyahu (Left) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (Right), at the Hall Of Rememberance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. The museum occupies over 4,200 square metres – mainly underground – and emphasises the experiences of the individual victims through original artifacts, survivor testimonies and personal possessions. Shaped as a prism penetrating the mountain, the new Yad Vashem opened in 2005. (Source: Reuters)

Another picture of PM Modi paying homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, in Jerusalem, (Source: PTI)

PM Modi along with Netanyahu also visited the tomb of Theodor Herzl, in Jerusalem. Theodor Herzl was an Austro-Hungarian journalist, playwright, political activist, and writer who is also considered the founding father of Zionism - a movement to establish a Jewish homeland. PM Modi places a small rock on the marble tomb as Netanyahu watched with a smile. (Source: PTI)