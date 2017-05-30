PM Modi meets Merkel to boost bilateral ties, discuss China’s OBOR project

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his six-day four nation tour on Monday. With an aim to boost bilateral ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France he first held talks with Germany Vice Chancellor Angela Merkel under the frame framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations. (Source: Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany. In a Facebook Post, PM Modi had said he and Merkel will “chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine.” (Source: REUTERS)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting at the German government guesthouse. Germany is the seventh largest country that invests in India, with a total foreign direct investment of $9.54 billion from April 2000 to December 2016. There are currently 1,800 companies operating in the country, reports news wire PTI. Trade between the countries was at nearly 17.42 billion euros last year, and 17.33 billion euros in 2015. (Source: Reuters)

In an interview to German newspaper ‘Handelsblatt’, PM Modi has described terrorism as the ‘gravest challenge’ facing humanity. He added that Europe has been hit hard by terrorism. He urged European nations to develop an effective global response to it, under the aegis of the United Nations. There have a slew of terror attacks in Europe recently, including the explosion in Manchester Arena last week. (Source: AP Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walk through the garden of the government guest house Meseberg Palace. Even though Germany continued to see its trans-Atlantic relationship with the United States as key to its future, a German diplomat told The Indian Express, it “sees countries like India, with its growing economy and democratic political system, as important partners”. (AP Photo)

Modi’s visit coincides with that of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who has been seeking greater German participation in the One Belt, One Road initiative. Like India, Germany has said it has concerns over the lack of transparency on the norms that would govern OBOR, and is seeking guarantees that existing World Trade Organisation free trade rules would apply to the ambitious project. (AP Photo)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the guard of honour during a welcome ceremony ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Highlighting that this is Modi’s second bilateral visit to Germany since 2015, Angella Merkel said that the ease of doing business in India and the fast track mechanism set up in 2015 to assist German businesses work in India received appreciation from the German side. (Source: Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose with members of their delegations for a family photo ahead of the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. (Source: Reuters)