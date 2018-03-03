1 / 14

After the first two hours of counting, initial trends show a neck-and-neck fight between the Left Front and the BJP in Tripura. In the 60-member House, the BJP leads in 35 seats and the Left in 24. In Meghalaya, the Chief Minister Mukul Sangma-led Congress is in a comfortable lead in 23 seats. In Nagaland, the ruling NPF, which has been in power since 2003, has taken a lead in 30 seats. The NDPP trails, leading in 29 seats. Here, party workers are seen waiting at the Kohima Town AC for results where NDPP heavyweight Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire is leading. (Express Photo by Kallol Dey)

Follow LIVE UPDATES Nagaland Election Results 2018: Close fight underway between BJP-backed NDPP alliance and NPF