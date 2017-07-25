Mumbai: Residential building in Ghatkopar collapses, at least 8 killed

Mumbai: Fire brigade and NDRF personnel carrying out a search and rescue operation following a building collapse at Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday. At least eight people were killed, including six women, and several injured trapped after a residential building in Ghatkopar collapsed Tuesday morning. Fourteen fire tenders and two rescue vans have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway at the site of the ground plus four-storeyed building ‘Saidarshan’, Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said. (Source: PTI)

Sixteen people have been rescued so far and have been rushed to Shantiniketan hospital. The building is located on LBS Road, near Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar West. The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared it as a major incident. (Source: PTI Photo)

Firefighters and rescue workers remove the debris as they search for survivors at the site of a collapsed building in the suburbs of Mumbai.(Source: Reuters Photo)

The property reportedly belongs to a Shiv Sena leader S Shitap. BMC Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar ordered an inquiry into the incident. “Five people have died, 8 seriously injured. Don’t know about Sunil Shitap, have ordered an inquiry,” news agency ANI quoted Mahadeshwar as saying. (Source: Reuters Photo)

