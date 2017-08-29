Mumbai rains bring the city to a grinding halt, roads inundated, train services hit

Heavy rain led to majority of areas in Mumbai city getting flooded. The downpour led to waterlogging at locations such as Hindmata, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low lying areas in Khar, Parel, Worli, Matunga and Dadar TT. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

Mumbai suburbs (as per Santacruz weather station) recorded 86 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 11.30 am on Tuesday. As per IMD, more than 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered heavy rainfall. (Express Photo by Rashi Chandra Rajput)

The rain also led to traffic snarls, delayed trains and flights. Mumbai Airport officials also confirmed that many flights were delayed by up to 20 minutes, with some flights asked to ‘go-around’ or delay landing. At least two flights were diverted to other nearest airports. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

Government officials said the rainfall over Monday night and Tuesday have severely affected the city’s lifeline and the suburban railway services. More than 70 lakh commuters use the Mumbai local train services daily. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

The Central railway services are running over an hour late due to excessive rain on the tracks in Mumbai. While Western railway has had to shut its services at Bandra due waterlogging on the tracks. All Western railway trains from Bandra towards the city have been stopped. The Harbour line services have been delayed by over half an hour.

Deputy director general (western region) of India Meteorological Department, KS Hosalikar, said, “The circulation of low pressure area from south-west Madhya Pradesh moving westward is likely to intensify into depression and that is likely to give heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra.” (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

Water enters compound of all buildings near Gandhi market. (Express Photo: Arita Sarkar)

Torrential rains also caused a part of compound wall at Chuna bhatti railway station to collapse. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)