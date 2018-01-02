1 / 16

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday called for a statewide bandh in Mumbai to be observed on Wednesday, after Dalit groups sought action against those involved in the violent clashes in Pune the day before. Violence between the Dalit and Maratha communities was reported on Monday, after lakhs of Dalits gathered in the city to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The clashes had led to at least one person being killed and several injured. (Express photo: Mohammad Thaver)



READ | Mumbai bandh LIVE UPDATES