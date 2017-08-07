Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi

'Girgauncha Raja' being taken to a pandal in Girgaum from the Central Railway Ground workshop in Parel on Sunday. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Mumbai is gearing up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Locals celebrate as an idol of Lord Ganesh makes its way to a pandal (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

People donating blood at a blood donation drive organised by the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsv mandal on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)