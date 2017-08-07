Latest News

Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi

Updated on August 7, 2017 2:01 pm
    'Girgauncha Raja' being taken to a pandal in Girgaum from the Central Railway Ground workshop in Parel on Sunday. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    Mumbai is gearing up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    Locals celebrate as an idol of Lord Ganesh makes its way to a pandal (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    People donating blood at a blood donation drive organised by the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsv mandal on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

    The blood donation drive saw hundreds of participants. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

