Duronto Express derails: Rescue operation underway, train traffic affected

Seven coaches and the engine of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Maharashtra's Asangaon early Tuesday morning.

No passenger was reported to be injured in the incident, Sunil Udasi, chief PRO of the Central Railway, said. The accident took place around 6:35 AM near the Asangaon railway station.

"Our rescue team along with the Accident Relief Train with engineering staff is reaching at the spot," he said adding that traffic on the route is affected due to the derailment.

The official said a team of doctors has reached the spot and they are working on war footing to reach out to the stranded passengers and offer relief and restore the railway traffic on the route.

Central Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena also said that no casualty or injury has been reported in the incident. However, an eye witness travelling in the train, claimed some passengers suffered minor injuries.