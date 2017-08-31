Only in Express

See photos of the building collapse in Mumbai’s Byculla, many trapped

 

Updated on August 31, 2017 11:36 am
    A four-storeyed building crumbled to the ground in Byculla area in Mumbai with dozens of people believed to be trapped.(Express Photo by Harindran Nirmal)

    The area where the building collapse has been reported is in South Mumbai (Express Photo by Harindran Nirmal )

    The building collapse took place at Pakmodia street near JJ Hospital. (Express Photo by Harindran Nirmal)

    The Fire Brigade was quick to reach the site within eight minutes of receiving the distress call (Express photo)

    Assistant station officer Prashant Gajbhare was injured while rescuing people. He has sustained minor injuries and was sent to JJ hospital (Express Photo by Harindran Nirmal )

    Rescue operations are underway with reports of casualties. The injured and rescued are being transported to JJ Hospital in Mumbai (Express Photo by Harindran Nirmal )

    Around 90 personnel of the NDRF with the dog squad are at the building collapse site engaged in rescue operations (Express photo)

    At least five fire tenders, two rescue vans and several ambulances are at the spot (Express photo)

    The Arsiwala building that collapsed was around 110 years old and reportedly had a godown on the ground floor. (Express photo)

    The building is located opposite Husaini hall, a marriage hall of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

      vijay mane
      Aug 31, 2017 at 12:16 pm
      The government needs to reset its priorities in line with real needs of the city. Not unaffordable memorials to departed politicians but hospitals, better drainage water treatment plants and similar facilities urgently needed. Name them after politicians, if need be. They will be remembered and thanked.
