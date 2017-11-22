1 / 12

Samajwadi founder Mulayam Singh Yadav celebrated his 79th birthday in presence of party president and his son Akhilesh yadav and other leaders at SP head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. “I have given my blessing to Akhilesh and will continue to do so. This is an issue of discussion in the country that I blessed Akhilesh. I want to say he is my son and is also in politics,” Mulayam said. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)