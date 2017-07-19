Monsoon Session: What all happened in first 3 days

A view of Parliament in New Delhi on Sunday, a day ahead of the monsoon session. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, MoS's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MoS in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, before the start of Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Members paying tribute to the departed sitting members in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on the opening day of the monsoon session on Monday. PTI Photo

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said Venkaiah Naidu could be the first vice presidential candidate who had visited almost all districts in the country and the response to his candidacy has been overwhelming with even opposition parties who would not vote for him having expressed their happiness. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Speaker Sumiotra Mahajan speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on the opening day of the monsoon session on Monday. PTI Photo

BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu, the NDA’s vice presidential candidate (second form left). He is flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) and BJP President Amit Shah on the right. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On Tuesday, BSP supremo, Mayawati, said she was being denied sufficient opportunity to speak on alleged atrocities against Dalits in the Parliament, hence, she tendered a three-page resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Minister for Textiles, Smriti Iran at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

B S Yedurappa and his party MPs protest outside the Parliament building in the capital New Delhi on Yuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu visited L K Advani's residence before he filed his nomination papers as NDA's Vice-President candidate.