Monsoon covers most of India, higher farm output expected

Updated on July 12, 2017 4:38 pm
    Women cross a street during heavy rains in Jammu on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu division and some more parts of east Rajasthan, Haryana and some parts of Punjab. (Source: AP Photo)

    A man tries to protect his child from the pelting rain by covering him with his shirt as he pushes a handcart in Jammu on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The southwest Monsoon has been active over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh and Rayalaseema. It has been subdued over Saurashtra & Kutch and south interior Karnataka. (Source: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

    Commuters stand under a shade from pelting rain in Jammu on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

    A motorcyclist drives through pelting rain in Jammu, India, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

    Farmers begin the monsoon transplantation of paddy in Valsad (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

    Farmers begin the monsoon transplantation of paddy in Valsad (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

    Commuters cross a street during heavy rains in Allahabad on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

    School children wade through a water logged street after a heavy shower in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Source: AP Photo)

    Commuters walk with umbrellas during heavy rain at Historic Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

    Commuters walk with umbrellas during heavy rain at Historic Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

    Office-goers in Nariman Point enjoy the breeze at Marine Drive during lunch break on Tuesday afternoon as it drizzled in South Mumbai. (Source: Express photo by Santosh Parab)

    Picinickers enjoying the first Monsoon water flow of Kannery caves at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East. (Source: Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

    Childrens enjoying the first Monsoon water flow of Kannery caves at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East. (Source: Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

    Advance of South-West monsoon 2017. (Source: PTI graphics)

