Modi, Turnbull’s ‘selfie moment’ in Delhi as they visit Akshardham Temple

Published on April 10, 2017 6:30 pm
    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. (Source: @MEAIndia)

    Turnbull, who is on a four-day visit to India, received garlands from the Akshardham Temple priests as a mark of welcome. (Source: @MEAIndia)

    The two leaders sat on the steps of the massive facade of the temple entrance and talked for quite some time. (Source: @MEAIndia)

    Turnbull and Modi offered prayers at the Akshardham temple as well. (Source: @MEAIndia)

    Modi and Turnbull took part in rituals at the temple. Here they are seen offering water to the statue of a goddess. (Source: @MEAIndia)

    The prime ministers were accompanied by temple authorities and priests who guided them through the complex, giving the Australian PM a guided tour of the temple.

    Modi and Turnbull waved to commuters as the they took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Commuters were amused to see the two world leaders riding the public transport! (Source: @MEAIndia)

    The 'selfie moment'! The two PMs took a selfie aboard the Delhi Metro and this is one photo which we are not going to forget in a hurry. (Source: @MEAIndia)

    Turnbull and Modi were accompanied by dignitaries from Australia abroad the Delhi Metro where they discussed important matters between the two countries. (Source: @MEAIndia)

