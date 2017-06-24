Modi meets Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon, first ever bilateral visit by Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday on the first leg of his three-nation visit and met Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at Necessidades Palace. This is this first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Portugal. (Source: PIB)

At the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Augusto Santos Silva,at Lisbon in Portugal. PM Modi tweeted after landing in Lisbon, “Aterrei em Portugal. A minha breve visita irá fortalecer as relações entre a Índia e Portugal. (I landed in Portugal. My brief visit will strengthen relations between India and Portugal).” (Source: PTI)

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa later received PM Modi and tweeted, “É uma honra e motivo de orgulho receber @narendramodi, na primeira vez que um Primeiro Ministro da #Índia visita #Portugal. (It is an honor and a source of pride to receive @narendramodi, the first time a # India Prime Minister visits)”. (Source: PIB/@PIB_India)

Before leaving for Portugal PM Modi in his Facebook post said had said the two would “review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions”. PM Modi also said the two nations will work towards increasing bilateral ties in several areas including economy, science and technology, space and counter-terrorism. (Source: PIN/@India_PIB)

In his post Facebook, PM Modi also said that he was positive about his visit to Portugal and hope to deepen his ties with the European Union member Country. "I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties,” PM Modi said. (Source: PIN/india_PIB)

The Prime Minister will also meet with the Indian community living in the country during the visit. Portugal PM Costa is partially of Indian origin and his election in 2015 has opened avenues for energising bilateral relations between the two nations. (Source: PIB/@india_PIB)

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa arranged a special Gujarati meal at the lunch hosted for PM Narendra Modi in Lisbon, Portugal. (Source: PIB/@India_PIB)

Talking about advancing engagements, between India and Portugal, both PM Narendra Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations. (Source: PIB/@PIB_India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands in the grounds of the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal. (Source: AP)

PM Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa taking a stroll in the grounds of the Necessidades Palace. The palace serves as as headquarters of the Portuguese Foreign Ministry. (Source: PIB/@India_PIB)