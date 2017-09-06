Modi in Myanmar: Photos of PM’s meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, Htin Kyaw

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi arrives, at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport, Myanmar on September 05, 2017. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed on his arrival, at Nay Pyi Taw International Airport, Myanmar on September 05, 2017. (Source: PIB)

Narendra Modi along with President of Myanmar, U. Htin Kyaw inspecting the guard of honour, at the Ceremonial Reception, in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on September 05, 2017. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the President of Myanmar, U. Htin Kyaw. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi. (Source: PIB)

Modi said the two neighbouring countries had similar security concerns and that it was important for them to work together. (Source: PIB)

Suu Kyi said that “together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take roots in our country, on our soil or in neighboring countries.” (Source: PIB)

On the violence in Rakhine, Prime Minister Modi said: “We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state and the violence against security forces and also how innocent lives have been affected. We hope that all stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected.” (Source: PIB)