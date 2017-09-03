Modi Cabinet reshuffle 2017: The nine new faces inducted to the Council of Ministers

Alphons Kannanthanam, who joined the BJP in 2011, takes oath as MoS on Sunday. He is now MoS Independence Charge of Tourism and MoS Electronics and IT. (Source: Twitter/@MIB_India)



BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes oath as MoS. He has been appointed MoS Health. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)

Anant Kumar Hegde, a five-time BJP Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka, has been inducted into the Cabinet months ahead of the state Assembly elections. He has been made MoS Skill Development. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)



Hardeep Singh Puri, a former IFS officer who joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 General Elections, takes oath as MoS. He is MoS Independent Charge Housing and Urban Affairs. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)



Bihar leader Raj Kumar Singh is administered oath by President Ram Nath Kovind. He is appointed MoS Independent Charge Power and MoS Independent Charge Renewable Energy. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)



Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Satyapal Singh takes oath as MoS. He is now MoS HRD and Water Resources. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)



Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, from Jodhpur, has been inducted as part of BJP's plans for poll-bound Rajasthan. He is MoS Agriculture. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)

Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla is sworn in as MoS in the Cabinet. He has been appointed MoS Finance. (Source: Twitter/MIB_India)



