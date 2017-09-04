Ministers take charge after Cabinet reshuffle

Hardeep Singh Puri during takes charge as the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs (Independent Charge), in New Delhi. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Hardeep Singh Puri, 65, a 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer is considered to have been close to L K Advani during NDA-I. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Currently, he holds the post of president and chairman of think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS). He is also the head of Indian delegation to the UNSC, and served as the chairman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN and president of the UNSC. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State Independent charge for Tourism taking charge at his office in New Delhi also with Mahesh shrama Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Kannanthanam shot into the limelight during his stint as commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority in the 1990s for his encroachment-clearing drive, and earned the sobriquet Delhi’s ‘demolition man’. He also featured in Time magazine’s list of 100 Young Global Leaders. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Former Tourism minister Mahesh sharma's office documents packing at Tourism office in New Delhi. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Mahesh Sharma is an Indian politician belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected in the Indian general election, 2014 from Gautam Buddha Nagar. He is a physician by profession. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey

Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde assume charge of their portfolios at their ministry in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Pradhan started his career as sah-sangathan mantri of the ABVP’s Odisha unit in the early 80s before moving to the BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and being elevated to the national leadership ranks by Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)

Ashwini Kumar Choubey takes charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI Photo)