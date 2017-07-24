Massive fire breaks out at Lok Nayak Bhawan in central Delhi

A massive fire broke out on Monday inside Lok Nayak Bhawan near Khan Market in Delhi. At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the Lok Nayak Bhawan near Khan Market in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Lok Nayak Bhawan houses many government offices including those of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax. (Source: Express Photo)

The fire started at the fourth floor of the multi-storeyed building, located next to the upscale Khan Market, a fire official told news agency PTI. “A call was received around 4 pm. Around 26 fire tendershave been pressed into service,” the official said. (Source: Express Photo)

Lok Nayak Bhawan near Khan market in central Delhi. Fire brigade vans seen outside the building. (Source: Express Photo)

Smoke arising from Lok Nayak Bhawan on Monday, July 24, 2017. (Source: Express Photo)