Market crashes after Budget: Sensex tanks by over 800 points, Nifty below 10,900 mark
Published on February 2, 2018 6:31 pm
A day after the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced to impose a 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax on equity gains in excess of Rs 1 lakh, the benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange fell sharply by around 880 points or 2.5 per cent at 3:15 pm as sentiments were beaten by the imposition of the tax. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)
While the Sensex fell by around 2.5 per cent, the mid cap and small cap indices at BSE fell by over 4 per cent. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)
Experts say that fall in markets also triggered margin selling by traders as they looked to limit their losses. “Margin selling got triggered after the Sensex fell by over 500 points and it took the markets down further. The fall has been triggered both by imposition of LTCG and by overall weakness in the global markets,” said the CEO of a broking firm. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)
The Nifty 50 was below 10,900-mark to trade at 10,826.50, down by 190.40 points, or 1.72 per cent. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)
People react to the fall in the market near Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)
Moreover, eight out of every 10 stocks on BSE fell with the disappointment from the Budget due to the reintroduction of long-term capital gains tax and forecast of fiscal slippages continuing into Friday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)
This is its biggest single session fall since August 24,
2015, when it had lost 1,624.51 points. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)