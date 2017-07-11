Latest News
  • Malabar war games: India-US-Japan field their largest warships in navy exercise

Updated on July 11, 2017 9:41 am
    Two women sailors gesture "Namaste" in front of the media on-board the USS Princeton, which arrived at the Chennai Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017", which commenced in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Hiroshi Yamamura (second from left), Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, HCS Bisht (Centre), Vice Admiral, US Navy Commander, Rear Admiral William D Byrne Jr (second from right), at the inauguration of three-nation 'Malabar Exercise' which began in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    US Navy Commander Rear Admiral William D Byrne Jr addressing the media on-board INS Jalashwa at the inauguration of three-nation Malabar Exercise which began in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    An Indian Navy commandant maintaining strict vigil on-board INS SHIVALIK which has come to the Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017", that commenced in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    A sailor taking a photograph on-board USS Princeton which arrived at the Chennai Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint Malabar Naval Exercise that began in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    A US sailor engaged in a discussion through a walkie-talkie on board the USS Ship Princeton during the India, Japan and United States maritime forces joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017"', which commenced in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    US sailors pose for the media on-board the USS Princeton, which arrived at the Chennai Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint Malabar Naval Exercise that began in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    A US Commandant maintaining coastal vigil on-board US ship Howard, which is berthed at the Port Trust during the India, Japan and United States maritime forces joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017", which commenced in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    A Japanese sailor on-board JS Sazanami, which has arrived at Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017" that commenced in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

    An Indian Navy commandant maintaining strict vigil at US Ship HOWARD, which has come to the Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017", that commenced in Chennai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

