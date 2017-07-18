Malabar Naval Exercise concludes: India, US, Japan deepen military ties

Ships seen during the sea phase of tri-Nation Malabar 2017 Exercise comprising India, Japan and US navies, in Bay of Bengal near Chennai coast on Monday. (Source PTI)

The trilateral naval exercise, featuring 95 aircraft, 16 ships and two submarines, assumes significance as it was being held at a time when China has become more assertive and increasing attempts by their submarines to venture into the Indian Ocean region. (Source: PTI)

The 21st edition of the Malabar exercise saw the participation of USS Nimitz, the world's largest aircraft carrier. Besides USS Nimitz (CVN68), guided missile cruise ship USS Princeton (CG59), guided missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG83), USS Shoup (DDG86) and USS Kidd (DDG100), a Poseidon P-8A aircraft as well as a Los Angeles fast-attack submarine took part in the naval drills. (Source: PTI)

Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ships JS Izumo (DDH 183), JS Sazanami (DD1 13) along with Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa and INS Vikramaditya also participated in the exercise. (Seen here) Indian Air Force's MIG-29K Fulcrum flies over US Navy ship Nimitz as part of the tri-nation Malabar 2017. (Source: PTI)

The exercise also included professional exchanges on carrier strike group operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations, surface and anti-submarine warfare. Medical operations, damage control, explosive ordinance disposal, helicopter operations and anti-submarine warfare also took place. (Source: PTI)

On combined crew training exercise, MiG 29K fighter aircraft from INS Vikramaditya undertook combat missions against US Navy F-18 fighter aircraft launched from USS Nimitz. (Seen Here) Indian naval ship INS Vikramaditya, foreground and Japan's helicopter carrier Izumo, behind participate in the Malabar 2017 tri-lateral exercises. (Source: PTI)

Two woman sailors gesture "Namaste" in front of the media on-board USS Princeton which arrived at the Chennai Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint "Malabar Naval Exercise-2017". (Source: PTI)

US sailors pose for the media on-board USS Princeton which arrived at the Chennai Port Trust to take part in the India, Japan and United States joint Malabar Naval Exercise. The exercise also involved a crew exchange programme, under which an Indian Navy helicopter transferred Japanese sailors to Naval ship Vikramaditya. This was followed by flying operations by helicopters of US Navy ships (Source: PTI)