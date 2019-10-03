India News India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to the Mahatma School, colleges and institutes across the country will organise special events today and through the week to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of The Mahatma. It’s the 150th birth anniversary of The Mahatma and celebrations are being held across the country and the world. In pic: PM Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary at the Rajghat, New Delhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary at Rajghat. Modi will be at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in the evening. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) School, colleges and institutes across the country will organise special events today and through the week. In pic: Former PM Manmohan Singh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The Congress Party will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation by undertaking padyatras. In pic: Congress leader and president Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Lal Krishna Advani (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu the government had earlier declared that the entire year will see events and commemorations today. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) PM Modi and other dignitaries pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary at the Parliament in New Delhi. (Express photo: Neeraj Priyadarshi) (L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament house on Wednesday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari with Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally on Gandhi Jayanti at Haiderpur in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Mayo Road in Kolkata on October 02, 2019. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on the 150th birth anniversary of The Mahatma. (Express photo Javed Raja) Peace march on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi in Ludhiana. (Express photo : Gurmeet Singh) Statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subash Chandra Bose placed at Beliaghata City road in Kolkata. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Congress party workers led by Rahul Gandhi march towards Rajghat. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The Congress will mark the day by undertaking padyatras — walking to the tunes of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…” across the country. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Bapu's great grand daughter in law Dr Shivalaxmi praying before his statue at Bharthana village in Surat on Wednesday. (Express photo) Kolkata gets its comprehensive museum on Mahatma Gandhi. Department of Information and Culture, Government of West Bengal has renovated Hydari Manzil, the place where Mahatma was at Freedom Hour (August 15, 1947) into a museum. (Express photo: Partha Paul) The museum spread over 3500 sq ft has 41 panels depicting three phases of his life, over Rs 2 crore was spent for the mesuem. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Gandhiji's personal belongings three charakhas a pocket watch have been put on display. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Photos of Mahatma Gandhi during his stay in Hydari Manzil. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The Sabarmati riverfront was lit up with decorative lighting on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary which is being celebrated today. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Aga Khan Palace was lit up on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti after renovation on Tuesday. Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai stayed at the palace from August 1942 to May 1944 during the launch of Quit India movement. Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died during their captivity period in the palace and have their Samadhis located in the primises. (Express photo: Ashish Kale) An Air India VT-CIO A320 aircraft with an image of Mahatma Gandhi on its tail, to pay tribute to him on his 150th birth anniversary. (Twitter/PTI Photo)