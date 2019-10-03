India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to the Mahatma

Aga Khan Palace was lit up on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti after renovation on Tuesday. Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai stayed at the palace from August 1942 to May 1944 during the launch of Quit India movement. Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai died during their captivity period in the palace and have their Samadhis located in the primises. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)