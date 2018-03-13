25 / 30

Among issues raised during the discussion on loan waiver was the condition that a loan in the name of the farmer’s wife was deemed ineligible for waiver even if the couple together had an outstanding loan less than the ceiling amount of Rs 150,000. To remove the anomaly, the government said the waiver would be for up to Rs 1.5 lakh for each family unit of husband and wife, irrespective of the land holding size. Express photo by Deepak Joshi