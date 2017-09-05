Lucknow Metro makes maiden run, phase 1 has 8-km corridor: See pics

The first phase of the Lucknow Metro line from Transport Nagar to Charbagh was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of UP Governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Ram Naik, CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration ceremony of the Lucknow Metro. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The Metro corridor measuring 8.5 kilometers, over eight elevated stations, has been completed in a little over three years. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

It opens to the public on Wednesday promising a “cheaper, congestion-free and eco-friendly” ride. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

CM Yogi Adityanath has promised to implement similar Metro projects in other cities of the state. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Ticket Vending Machines at the Metro Station. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

While the trial run took place in December 2016, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) cleared the file on August 14, nearly nine months later. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)